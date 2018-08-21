Capital Insight Partners LLC Takes $205,000 Position in Alphabet Inc Class C (GOOG)

Capital Insight Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc Class C (NASDAQ:GOOG) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 184 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc Class C by 132,719.3% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 18,679,702 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $18,680,000 after purchasing an additional 18,665,638 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc Class C by 684.2% during the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,114,849 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,182,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845,160 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc Class C during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $462,663,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc Class C by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,071,440 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $19,677,721,000 after purchasing an additional 352,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc Class C by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 997,418 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,043,696,000 after purchasing an additional 202,975 shares during the last quarter. 34.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,225.00 target price on shares of Alphabet Inc Class C in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alphabet Inc Class C from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet Inc Class C from $1,350.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Alphabet Inc Class C from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet Inc Class C from $1,245.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,245.96.

In other Alphabet Inc Class C news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,139.18, for a total value of $11,391,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 912 shares in the company, valued at $1,038,932.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director L John Doerr sold 10,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,218.20, for a total transaction of $12,501,168.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,245,427. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 88,369 shares of company stock valued at $104,846,172. Company insiders own 13.11% of the company’s stock.

GOOG opened at $1,207.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $861.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.68 and a beta of 1.13. Alphabet Inc Class C has a 1-year low of $903.40 and a 1-year high of $1,273.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 4.13.

Alphabet Inc Class C (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $11.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.66 by $2.09. The business had revenue of $32.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.13 billion. Alphabet Inc Class C had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 18.24%. The company’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.01 earnings per share.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

