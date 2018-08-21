Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates Buy Rating for Castlight Health (CSLT)

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their buy rating on shares of Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) in a research report released on Friday. The firm currently has a $5.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

“We continue to believe that Castlight’s transition from a point solution company (price transparency) to a platform solution (employee wellness) has been overlooked by investors. Anthem’s rollout of Engage is a good example of the company progress. We believe the company is poised to post 17% top line growth in 2018 and significantly reduce its operating losses and cash burn. The company continues to add new platform relationships while stabilizing its attrition of transparency customers. The shares trade at a 83% discount to our DCF-based target price.”,” Cantor Fitzgerald’s analyst commented.

CSLT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Dougherty & Co increased their price objective on shares of Castlight Health from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Castlight Health from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Chardan Capital increased their price objective on shares of Castlight Health from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Castlight Health in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Castlight Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Castlight Health has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $5.56.

NYSE CSLT opened at $3.05 on Friday. Castlight Health has a 12 month low of $2.65 and a 12 month high of $5.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $413.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.73 and a beta of 1.19.

Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The software maker reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). Castlight Health had a negative net margin of 38.02% and a negative return on equity of 22.89%. The firm had revenue of $37.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Castlight Health will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Seth B. Cohen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $45,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 322,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,450,017. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Seth B. Cohen sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total transaction of $136,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 297,716 shares in the company, valued at $1,628,506.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,711 shares of company stock worth $366,921. Insiders own 22.58% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Castlight Health by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,620,881 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,639,000 after acquiring an additional 254,616 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Castlight Health by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,637,348 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081,140 shares during the period. Cortina Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Castlight Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,786,000. Gagnon Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Castlight Health by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 1,919,275 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,157,000 after acquiring an additional 495,534 shares during the period. Finally, Cowen Prime Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Castlight Health by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 1,754,106 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,455,000 after acquiring an additional 147,900 shares during the period. 44.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Castlight Health Company Profile

Castlight Health, Inc provides a software-as-a-service platform used for health benefits navigation for employees in the United States. Its platform matches employees to the resources their employers make available to them; managing a condition; and assists them to manage their benefits. The company also offers communication and testing, implementation, and user customer support services.

