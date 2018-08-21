Canadian Pacific Railway (CP) Earning Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Study Finds

Media stories about Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Canadian Pacific Railway earned a media sentiment score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the transportation company an impact score of 46.8590410684546 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 9th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Monday, June 25th. Raymond James raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Pacific Railway currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.10.

CP traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $201.48. 166,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 517,159. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $28.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.07. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 52-week low of $150.91 and a 52-week high of $205.57.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 33.92% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.77 earnings per share. research analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 10.16 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as finished vehicles and machineries, automotive parts, chemicals and plastics, petroleum and crude products, and metals and minerals, as well as forest, industrial, and consumer products.

