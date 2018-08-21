Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Reduces Stake in Northern Trust Co. (NTRS)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board decreased its stake in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 283,440 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 72,300 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $29,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NTRS. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $102,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $103,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 8,671.4% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,228 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $167,000. Institutional investors own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NTRS shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “$108.44” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Northern Trust and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Vining Sparks restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Northern Trust in a report on Monday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.06.

In other Northern Trust news, insider Clair Joyce St sold 3,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $348,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Teresa Parker sold 5,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.23, for a total transaction of $606,737.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 76,636 shares of company stock worth $8,488,828. 1.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Northern Trust stock opened at $108.44 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Northern Trust Co. has a twelve month low of $85.69 and a twelve month high of $115.61. The stock has a market cap of $24.20 billion, a PE ratio of 22.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.97.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The asset manager reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.05. Northern Trust had a net margin of 22.88% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a positive change from Northern Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 34.78%.

Northern Trust declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, July 17th that permits the company to repurchase 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the asset manager to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management segments.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.