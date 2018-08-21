Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $30.64 Million Stake in Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (MXIM)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 144.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 522,352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 308,743 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $30,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MXIM. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Maxim Integrated Products during the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Maxim Integrated Products during the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new position in Maxim Integrated Products during the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Maxim Integrated Products during the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Maxim Integrated Products news, Director Mary Ann Wright sold 440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total value of $26,589.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Christopher J. Neil sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.72, for a total value of $209,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,084 shares of company stock valued at $2,978,224 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MXIM shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 30th. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Maxim Integrated Products in a report on Thursday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Maxim Integrated Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. Loop Capital started coverage on Maxim Integrated Products in a report on Friday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.61.

Shares of MXIM stock opened at $60.54 on Tuesday. Maxim Integrated Products Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.42 and a twelve month high of $74.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 3.82.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 37.83% and a net margin of 18.84%. The business had revenue of $633.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Maxim Integrated Products Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 30th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. This is a boost from Maxim Integrated Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 29th. Maxim Integrated Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.99%.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

