Canada Goose Holdings Inc (GOOS) Shares Bought by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Canada Goose Holdings Inc (NYSE:GOOS) by 247.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 187,083 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,176 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.17% of Canada Goose worth $11,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in Canada Goose in the second quarter worth $117,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Canada Goose by 469.4% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 3,286 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC purchased a new position in Canada Goose in the second quarter worth $168,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Canada Goose in the second quarter worth $215,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Canada Goose in the second quarter worth $246,000. 35.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE GOOS opened at $54.46 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Canada Goose Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $16.96 and a 12-month high of $68.75. The stock has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.75.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. Canada Goose had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 41.49%. The business had revenue of $44.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 58.5% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Canada Goose Holdings Inc will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GOOS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Canada Goose from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Canada Goose in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Canada Goose from $58.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Canada Goose in a research report on Friday, June 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Canada Goose from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canada Goose has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Canada Goose Company Profile

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells premium outdoor apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. It offers parkas, jackets, shells, vests, knitwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

