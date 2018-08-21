Cambria Global Value ETF (GVAL) Shares Bought by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Cambria Global Value ETF (NYSEARCA:GVAL) by 12.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,842 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,813 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Cambria Global Value ETF were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Cambria Global Value ETF by 13.4% during the first quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 780,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,525,000 after buying an additional 92,522 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Cambria Global Value ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 418,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,010,000 after buying an additional 2,386 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management IL grew its stake in shares of Cambria Global Value ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management IL now owns 356,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,451,000 after buying an additional 3,225 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cambria Global Value ETF during the first quarter worth $3,236,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Cambria Global Value ETF by 14,397.0% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 28,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 28,794 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA GVAL opened at $23.14 on Tuesday. Cambria Global Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.84 and a fifty-two week high of $28.50.

