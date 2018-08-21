Calix Inc (CALX) Receives $7.75 Average Price Target from Analysts

Calix Inc (NYSE:CALX) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.75.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CALX. ValuEngine cut Calix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Drexel Hamilton reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Calix in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $6.50 target price on shares of Calix in a report on Wednesday, August 8th.

In other news, Director Donald J. Listwin acquired 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.88 per share, for a total transaction of $86,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin A. Denuccio acquired 38,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.98 per share, with a total value of $268,730.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 54,300 shares of company stock worth $377,380. 18.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Global X Management Co LLC raised its position in shares of Calix by 18.9% in the second quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 56,807 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 9,049 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Calix by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 486,780 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,335,000 after purchasing an additional 9,771 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Calix by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 201,123 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 12,320 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Calix by 221.7% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,486 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 14,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Calix by 61.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 45,365 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 17,225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CALX opened at $7.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $366.25 million, a PE ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 0.38. Calix has a 1-year low of $4.65 and a 1-year high of $8.00.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $111.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.70 million. Calix had a negative return on equity of 30.28% and a negative net margin of 9.47%. sell-side analysts predict that Calix will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Calix Company Profile

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software platforms, systems, and software for fiber- and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers (CSPs) to access networks. Its portfolio consists of E-Series access systems and nodes, B-Series access nodes, C-Series multiservice access system, and P-Series optical network terminals and residential gateways.

