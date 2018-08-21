Cadence Design Systems Inc (CDNS) Holdings Lessened by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its holdings in Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 26.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 870,395 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 316,464 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.31% of Cadence Design Systems worth $37,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CDNS. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 114.8% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 32,672.2% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,899 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 5,881 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CDNS. BidaskClub downgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.43.

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS opened at $45.21 on Tuesday. Cadence Design Systems Inc has a twelve month low of $35.49 and a twelve month high of $46.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a PE ratio of 42.65, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.14.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The software maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.38% and a net margin of 10.62%. The business had revenue of $518.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems Inc will post 1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director James D. Plummer sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.49, for a total transaction of $348,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,000,743.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.82, for a total value of $4,482,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 502,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,536,078.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 309,000 shares of company stock valued at $13,944,605 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides electronic design automation software, emulation and prototyping hardware, system interconnect, and analysis worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, a verification computing platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

See Also: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.