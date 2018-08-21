Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (COG) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and sixteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.06.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on COG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Williams Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a report on Friday, April 27th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH set a $34.00 target price on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th.

In other news, Director Robert Kelley bought 50,000 shares of Cabot Oil & Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.25 per share, with a total value of $1,112,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 681,717 shares in the company, valued at $15,168,203.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COG. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 538.3% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,961,299 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $118,972,000 after acquiring an additional 4,184,071 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 59.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,968,674 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $261,055,000 after buying an additional 4,087,096 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 64.2% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 6,144,471 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $146,238,000 after buying an additional 2,403,213 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cabot Oil & Gas during the first quarter valued at about $52,951,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 67.5% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,410,628 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $81,173,000 after buying an additional 1,374,966 shares during the period. 94.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COG stock traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.65. 218,023 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,926,867. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Cabot Oil & Gas has a 52 week low of $21.71 and a 52 week high of $29.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.42, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.33.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.05). Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The business had revenue of $453.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Cabot Oil & Gas will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 9th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 8th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 172,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; and the Eagle Ford Shale with approximately 79,000 net acres in the oil window of the play located in Atascosa, Frio, and La Salle Counties, Texas.

