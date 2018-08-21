Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (COG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.27 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Cabot Oil & Gas’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the highest is $0.32. Cabot Oil & Gas posted earnings per share of $0.07 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 285.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cabot Oil & Gas will report full-year earnings of $1.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $1.22. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $2.08. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cabot Oil & Gas.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.05). Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The business had revenue of $453.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on COG shares. UBS Group upgraded Cabot Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. TD Securities started coverage on Cabot Oil & Gas in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Cabot Oil & Gas from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cabot Oil & Gas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Cabot Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.95.

In other news, Director Robert Kelley acquired 50,000 shares of Cabot Oil & Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.25 per share, with a total value of $1,112,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 681,717 shares in the company, valued at $15,168,203.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Motco increased its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 3,034.3% in the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 4,200 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 4,066 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the 2nd quarter worth $123,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 134.2% in the 1st quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 6,850 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 3,925 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the 2nd quarter worth $324,000. Finally, Parkwood LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the 2nd quarter worth $212,000. 94.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:COG opened at $23.99 on Friday. Cabot Oil & Gas has a 1 year low of $21.71 and a 1 year high of $29.57. The company has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a PE ratio of 40.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.67.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 9th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 8th. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Cabot Oil & Gas Company Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 172,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; and the Eagle Ford Shale with approximately 79,000 net acres in the oil window of the play located in Atascosa, Frio, and La Salle Counties, Texas.

