Bytecent Price Tops $0.27 (BYC)

Bytecent (CURRENCY:BYC) traded 27.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 21st. Bytecent has a market cap of $607,356.00 and $6,207.00 worth of Bytecent was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bytecent coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00004136 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bytecent has traded up 54.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bytecent alerts:

APIS (APIS) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00001122 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00008570 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Golos (GOLOS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000488 BTC.

Banyan Network (BBN) traded up 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Nimiq (NIM) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000497 BTC.

Vezt (VZT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Bytecent Coin Profile

Bytecent (BYC) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 1st, 2014. Bytecent’s total supply is 2,272,784 coins. Bytecent’s official website is bytecent.com . The official message board for Bytecent is byctalk.com . Bytecent’s official Twitter account is @Bytecent_BYC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Proof of Bytecent is an innovative earning system that employs captcha technology to limit network abuses while keeping the earning process tangible. POB requires workers to enter a human readable captcha code every sixty minutes to maintain the earning process without interruption. POB time can be extended without entering the captcha code by storing x amount of coins in the local wallet. For example, If 25 Bytecent are required to extend POB time for one hour, a worker will need a total of 575 Bytecent stored in his/her local wallet to extend POB time for a total of 24 hours. Bytecent utilized for POB can be used anytime and are not locked from being spent like with Proof of Stake coins. The number of coins required to extend POB time is based on numerous factors including current price, total volume, and demand. 1.POB renders botnets ineffective, while dramatically reducing the effectiveness of mining farms. 2.POB generates demand for Bytecent while keeping the available Bytecent in circulation low. 3.Workers are rewarded by storing more Bytecent in their local wallets. 4.Sell pressure from workers and merchant dumping is significantly reduced. 5.Fewer Bytecent are stored on exchanges and other centralized platforms. “

Buying and Selling Bytecent

Bytecent can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytecent should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bytecent using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bytecent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bytecent and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.