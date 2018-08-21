Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Has $7.78 Million Stake in Walt Disney Co (DIS)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY trimmed its position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,181 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,358 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for approximately 2.0% of Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $7,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,334,319 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $143,452,000 after buying an additional 353,024 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at about $241,000. Weil Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,789,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $161,000. Finally, Mcdaniel Terry & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors own 63.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Imperial Capital raised their target price on Walt Disney from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Walt Disney from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.92.

DIS stock opened at $111.99 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Walt Disney Co has a 52-week low of $96.20 and a 52-week high of $117.90. The company has a market cap of $167.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.35.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.10). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 21.37% and a net margin of 20.76%. The business had revenue of $15.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 6th. This is an increase from Walt Disney’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.78. This represents a yield of 1.62%. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is currently 29.47%.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 768 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.35, for a total transaction of $80,140.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,973,244.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 437,679 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $50,333,085.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,498,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,370,165. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 710,002 shares of company stock worth $80,514,432 over the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming services under the brand ESPN, Disney, and Freeform; broadcast businesses, which include the ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; radio businesses consisting of the ESPN Radio network; and the Radio Disney network.

