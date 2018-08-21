BSQUARE Co. (BSQR) Director Andrew Stanley Guy Harries Buys 12,000 Shares of Stock

BSQUARE Co. (NASDAQ:BSQR) Director Andrew Stanley Guy Harries bought 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.89 per share, with a total value of $22,680.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 209,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $395,518.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ BSQR opened at $2.10 on Tuesday. BSQUARE Co. has a 52-week low of $1.75 and a 52-week high of $5.55.

BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 13th. The software maker reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $19.20 million for the quarter. BSQUARE had a negative return on equity of 42.15% and a negative net margin of 16.22%.

BSQUARE Corporation provides software solutions and related engineering services to businesses that develop, market, and sell standalone intelligent systems in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its software products include HTML5 rendering engine that is based on the open-source WebKit platform and facilitates device makers to create applications and user interfaces for their devices; and TestQuest 10, a software testing automation tool.

