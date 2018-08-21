BSM Technologies Inc to Post FY2019 Earnings of ($0.03) Per Share, Beacon Securities Forecasts (GPS)

BSM Technologies Inc (TSE:GPS) – Beacon Securities cut their FY2019 EPS estimates for BSM Technologies in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 15th. Beacon Securities analyst G. Leung now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.02).

TSE GPS opened at C$1.29 on Monday. BSM Technologies has a twelve month low of C$1.18 and a twelve month high of C$1.54.

BSM Technologies Inc provides real-time GPS fleet and asset management solutions in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Sentinel fleet management solutions, including fleet and asset tracking, actionable report, machine to machine, interactive mapping, electronic logging device compatibility, routing, landmark and geozone, fuel and maintenance, workflow management, real-time alert, safety and compliance, and reefer monitoring services; and electronic logging device solutions, such as automatic on-board recorder, in-cab mobile data terminal, graphical logs, Web-based reports, driver identification, and vehicle inspection reporting.

