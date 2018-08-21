Bruker Co. (BRKR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $455.80 Million

Brokerages forecast that Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) will announce $455.80 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Bruker’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $449.90 million and the highest is $465.00 million. Bruker posted sales of $435.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bruker will report full-year sales of $1.88 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $1.90 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.94 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.92 billion to $1.96 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Bruker.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.25. Bruker had a return on equity of 27.03% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business had revenue of $443.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. Bruker’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently commented on BRKR. BTIG Research set a $42.00 price objective on Bruker and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Bruker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Bruker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Bruker from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bruker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Bruker by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 12,716 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 4,311 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Bruker during the 2nd quarter valued at $801,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Bruker by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,279,814 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,166,000 after acquiring an additional 168,597 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Bruker during the 2nd quarter valued at $467,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Bruker by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 29,070 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 9,262 shares during the period. 63.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bruker stock opened at $34.36 on Tuesday. Bruker has a 12 month low of $27.58 and a 12 month high of $36.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 31st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. Bruker’s payout ratio is 13.22%.

Bruker Corporation manufactures and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Bruker Scientific Instruments, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies. It offers life science tools based on magnetic resonance technology; life science mass spectrometry and ion mobility spectrometry systems; infrared spectroscopy and radiological/nuclear detectors for chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive detection in emergency response, homeland security, and defense applications; and research, analytical, and process analysis instruments and solutions based on infrared and Raman molecular spectroscopy technologies.

