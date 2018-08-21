Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (BRKL) Stake Raised by HGK Asset Management Inc.

HGK Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) by 19.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,704 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 5,175 shares during the quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Brookline Bancorp were worth $590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BRKL. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Brookline Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $265,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 25.7% in the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 18,583 shares of the bank’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in Brookline Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $316,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRKL stock opened at $18.00 on Tuesday. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.63 and a 12-month high of $19.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 0.85.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26. Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The company had revenue of $68.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.40 million. equities analysts predict that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 24th. Investors of record on Friday, August 10th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 9th. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

In other Brookline Bancorp news, insider M Robert Rose sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.35, for a total value of $82,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider James M. Cosman sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $49,527.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.50 target price on shares of Brookline Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Brookline Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

About Brookline Bancorp

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Brookline Bank, Bank Rhode Island, First Ipswich Bank, and Brookline Securities Corp that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing demand checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts.

