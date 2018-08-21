Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. Reduces Stake in TJX Companies Inc (TJX)

Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. decreased its stake in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,986 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 1,084 shares during the quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,231,563 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,830,461,000 after purchasing an additional 715,960 shares during the period. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 8,257,538 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $785,952,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 7,922,871 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $646,189,000 after acquiring an additional 105,692 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,876,616 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $559,336,000 after acquiring an additional 295,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 5,635,469 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $459,629,000 after acquiring an additional 107,710 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 2,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.03, for a total transaction of $195,426.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 90,495 shares in the company, valued at $7,966,274.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy B. Lane sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.05, for a total transaction of $44,025.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,498 shares in the company, valued at $1,364,598.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TJX has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Nomura lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Monday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Buckingham Research lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, MKM Partners set a $99.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.08.

NYSE:TJX opened at $101.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.66. TJX Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $66.44 and a 12 month high of $101.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $8.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.47 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 56.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. research analysts predict that TJX Companies Inc will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 16th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 15th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.61%.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, accent furniture, lamps, rugs, wall décor, decorative accessories, giftware, lighting, soft home, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry; and other merchandise.

