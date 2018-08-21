Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. Has $810,000 Stake in LKQ Co. (LKQ)

Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. grew its stake in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,396 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,182 shares during the quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P.’s holdings in LKQ were worth $810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in LKQ by 5,171.5% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 99,895 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 98,000 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in LKQ in the 2nd quarter worth about $115,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in LKQ by 7,663.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,192 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 4,138 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in LKQ by 605.9% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,614 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 3,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in LKQ in the 2nd quarter worth about $175,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Get LKQ alerts:

In related news, Director Guhan Subramanian acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.31 per share, with a total value of $48,465.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,081 shares in the company, valued at $939,607.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Justin L. Jude acquired 2,280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.58 per share, for a total transaction of $74,282.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 66,729 shares in the company, valued at $2,174,030.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 6,780 shares of company stock worth $221,747 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $33.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.57. LKQ Co. has a 52-week low of $29.60 and a 52-week high of $43.86.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 5.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on LKQ. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LKQ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. BidaskClub downgraded LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Wellington Shields upgraded LKQ from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. LKQ currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.89.

About LKQ

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles in North America, Europe, and Taiwan. It operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Featured Story: NASDAQ

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LKQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ).

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.