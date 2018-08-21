Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. Cuts Position in Target Co. (TGT)

Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,156 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,032 shares during the period. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P.’s holdings in Target were worth $621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TGT. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,222,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Target by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,098,208 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $492,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,937 shares during the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,281,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in shares of Target by 13,948.9% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 811,322 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $56,330,000 after purchasing an additional 805,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Target by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,405,839 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $514,187,000 after purchasing an additional 610,674 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Laysha Ward sold 43,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total transaction of $3,484,649.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 90,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,176,191.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Janna A. Potts sold 5,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $386,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,672,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th. MKM Partners set a $91.00 price objective on Target and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded Target from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a $86.00 price target on Target and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.41.

Shares of TGT opened at $83.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.74. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.90 and a fifty-two week high of $84.14.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 23rd. The retailer reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). Target had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 23.34%. The business had revenue of $16.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 14th. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Target’s payout ratio is currently 54.35%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials, including beauty products, personal and baby care products, cleaning products, paper products, and pet supplies; food and beverage products, such as dry grocery, dairy, frozen food, beverage, candy, snacks, deli, bakery, meat, and produce products; and apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, infants, and newborns, as well as intimate apparel, jewelry, accessories, and shoes.

