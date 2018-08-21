Brokers Offer Predictions for Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. Common Stock’s Q2 2019 Earnings (NGS)

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. Common Stock (NYSE:NGS) – Investment analysts at Seaport Global Securities reduced their Q2 2019 earnings per share estimates for Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. Common Stock in a report released on Friday, August 17th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Urban now expects that the oil and gas company will earn $0.09 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.18. Seaport Global Securities currently has a “Buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. Common Stock’s Q3 2019 earnings at $0.13 EPS and Q4 2019 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Get Natural Gas Services Group Inc. Common Stock alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. Common Stock from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. Common Stock from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. Common Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. Common Stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.25.

Shares of NYSE NGS opened at $21.55 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $293.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 194.09 and a beta of 1.18. Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. Common Stock has a 1 year low of $21.15 and a 1 year high of $29.55.

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. Common Stock (NYSE:NGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $18.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.54 million. Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. Common Stock had a return on equity of 0.53% and a net margin of 30.05%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. Common Stock by 12.6% during the first quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 99,851 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after acquiring an additional 11,161 shares in the last quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. raised its stake in shares of Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. Common Stock by 16.3% during the first quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. now owns 232,939 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,555,000 after acquiring an additional 32,717 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in shares of Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. Common Stock by 17.0% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 61,856 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 8,970 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. Common Stock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. Common Stock by 90.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 47,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 22,782 shares in the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. Common Stock Company Profile

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc provides gas compression equipment and services to the natural gas and oil industry in the United States. The company engages in the rental of small to medium horsepower compression equipment to non-conventional natural gas and oil production businesses. As of December 31, 2017, it had 2,546 natural gas compressors in its rental fleet totaling 369,961 horsepower.

See Also: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Receive News & Ratings for Natural Gas Services Group Inc. Common Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Gas Services Group Inc. Common Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.