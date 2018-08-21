Brokers Issue Forecasts for CARLSBERG AS/S’s FY2019 Earnings (CABGY)

CARLSBERG AS/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for CARLSBERG AS/S in a note issued to investors on Friday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Mundy now expects that the company will earn $1.15 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.18. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for CARLSBERG AS/S’s FY2020 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CABGY. Zacks Investment Research lowered CARLSBERG AS/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. ValuEngine lowered CARLSBERG AS/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

OTCMKTS:CABGY opened at $24.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.46. CARLSBERG AS/S has a 1-year low of $21.61 and a 1-year high of $26.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.23.

CARLSBERG AS/S Company Profile

Carlsberg A/S produces and sells beer and other beverage products in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and Asia. The company provides craft and specialty, and non-alcoholic beers; and soft drinks. It offers its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Baltika, Tuborg, FIX ANEY, and Ringnes brand names. Carlsberg A/S also exports its products to approximately 100 countries worldwide.

