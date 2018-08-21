Brokerages Set Titan Machinery Inc. (TITN) PT at $23.67

Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.67.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TITN. BidaskClub upgraded Titan Machinery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Titan Machinery from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th.

In related news, Director Stan K. Erickson acquired 3,000 shares of Titan Machinery stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.06 per share, for a total transaction of $54,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $297,899.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 15.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Titan Machinery by 16.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,675,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,057,000 after buying an additional 238,583 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Titan Machinery by 6.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,294,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,121,000 after buying an additional 83,390 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its position in Titan Machinery by 19.3% during the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 840,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,793,000 after buying an additional 136,056 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lifted its position in Titan Machinery by 3.0% during the second quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 733,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,398,000 after buying an additional 21,205 shares during the period. Finally, Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA lifted its position in Titan Machinery by 58.8% during the second quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 445,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,935,000 after buying an additional 165,184 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TITN traded down $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $15.32. The company had a trading volume of 151,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,441. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Titan Machinery has a 52-week low of $11.68 and a 52-week high of $25.09. The company has a market capitalization of $317.51 million, a P/E ratio of -127.67 and a beta of 1.57.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. Titan Machinery had a negative return on equity of 0.08% and a negative net margin of 0.23%. The business had revenue of $245.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Titan Machinery will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

