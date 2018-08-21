Brokerages Set Titan Machinery Inc. (TITN) PT at $23.67

Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.67.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TITN. BidaskClub upgraded Titan Machinery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Titan Machinery from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th.
In related news, Director Stan K. Erickson acquired 3,000 shares of Titan Machinery stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.06 per share, for a total transaction of $54,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $297,899.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 15.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ:TITN traded down $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $15.32. The company had a trading volume of 151,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,441. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Titan Machinery has a 52-week low of $11.68 and a 52-week high of $25.09. The company has a market capitalization of $317.51 million, a P/E ratio of -127.67 and a beta of 1.57.
Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. Titan Machinery had a negative return on equity of 0.08% and a negative net margin of 0.23%. The business had revenue of $245.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Titan Machinery will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.
About Titan Machinery
Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.
