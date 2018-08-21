Brokerages Set Science Applications International Corp (SAIC) PT at $84.71

Shares of Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $84.71.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SAIC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Science Applications International in a report on Friday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Science Applications International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, Drexel Hamilton cut shares of Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Moraco sold 21,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.32, for a total value of $1,767,652.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,980,768.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 22,322 shares of company stock worth $1,814,728 over the last ninety days. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Science Applications International during the 2nd quarter worth about $112,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in Science Applications International by 536.7% during the 2nd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 2,031 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Science Applications International during the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Science Applications International during the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Science Applications International by 219.4% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,616 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. 64.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SAIC stock opened at $88.61 on Friday. Science Applications International has a 12-month low of $60.21 and a 12-month high of $90.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 12th. The information technology services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.09. Science Applications International had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 56.35%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Science Applications International will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 27th. Investors of record on Friday, July 13th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 12th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.13%.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. Its offerings include engineering; technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure.

