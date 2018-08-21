Brokerages Set MedEquities Realty Trust Inc (MRT) PT at $11.86

MedEquities Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:MRT) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.86.

MRT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded MedEquities Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. JMP Securities set a $13.00 price target on MedEquities Realty Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. B. Riley set a $13.00 price target on MedEquities Realty Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $11.00 price target (down from $12.00) on shares of MedEquities Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MedEquities Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th.

In other news, Director Bluemountain Capital Managemen sold 28,887 shares of MedEquities Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $296,091.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 50,236 shares of company stock valued at $516,954 over the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRT. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MedEquities Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of MedEquities Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,000. People s United Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of MedEquities Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $158,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of MedEquities Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $160,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of MedEquities Realty Trust by 252.2% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 11,469 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MRT opened at $10.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $328.82 million, a P/E ratio of 8.60 and a beta of -0.11. MedEquities Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $9.67 and a 52-week high of $12.05.

MedEquities Realty Trust (NYSE:MRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $17.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.03 million. MedEquities Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 30.84%. analysts anticipate that MedEquities Realty Trust will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.06%. MedEquities Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.68%.

MedEquities Realty Trust (NYSE: MRT) is a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust that invests in a diversified mix of healthcare properties and healthcare-related real estate debt investments. The Company's management team has extensive industry experience in acquiring, owning, developing, financing, operating, leasing and monetizing many types of healthcare properties and portfolios.

