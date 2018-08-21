Brokerages Set Leggett & Platt, Inc. (LEG) Target Price at $48.00

Shares of Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.00.

LEG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Leggett & Platt to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Leggett & Platt from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

In related news, insider Matthew C. Flanigan sold 29,248 shares of Leggett & Platt stock in a transaction on Monday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total transaction of $1,289,544.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 115,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,072,069.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Ted Enloe III sold 5,328 shares of Leggett & Platt stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total transaction of $220,952.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,591,452.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Leggett & Platt during the 1st quarter worth $132,346,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Leggett & Platt during the 2nd quarter worth $120,882,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Leggett & Platt by 431.9% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 836,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,110,000 after buying an additional 679,272 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in Leggett & Platt by 8,960.1% during the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 501,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,266,000 after buying an additional 496,391 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Leggett & Platt during the 2nd quarter worth $21,353,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LEG opened at $45.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.88. Leggett & Platt has a fifty-two week low of $39.57 and a fifty-two week high of $51.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 27.73%. Leggett & Platt’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Residential Products, Furniture Products, Industrial Products, and Specialized Products. The Residential Products segment offers innersprings, wire forms, and machines to shape wire into various types of springs; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions, and geo components.

