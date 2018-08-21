Brokerages Set Drax Group Plc (DRX) Target Price at $338.33

Drax Group Plc (LON:DRX) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 338.33 ($4.32).

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DRX. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Drax Group from GBX 350 ($4.47) to GBX 410 ($5.24) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Drax Group in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Drax Group to a “top pick” rating in a report on Monday, July 9th. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded Drax Group to an “add” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th.

Get Drax Group alerts:

Drax Group stock traded up GBX 0.60 ($0.01) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 378 ($4.83). 1,331,852 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,090,000. Drax Group has a 52 week low of GBX 218 ($2.79) and a 52 week high of GBX 368.70 ($4.71).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 20th will be paid a GBX 5.60 ($0.07) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 20th. This represents a yield of 1.62%.

Drax Group Company Profile

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and supply of electricity in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Power Generation, Pellet Production, and B2B Energy Supply. The company owns and operates Drax Power Station that produces electricity from biomass located in Selby, North Yorkshire; and develops open-cycle gas turbine projects.

Read More: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for Drax Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drax Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.