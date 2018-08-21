Brokerages Set CommVault Systems, Inc. (CVLT) PT at $76.63

Shares of CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $76.63.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CVLT shares. BidaskClub raised CommVault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 7th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of CommVault Systems in a research report on Monday, April 30th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on CommVault Systems from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group upped their target price on CommVault Systems and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut CommVault Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVLT traded up $0.75 on Friday, hitting $65.45. 2,908 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 460,247. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -110.23, a P/E/G ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.12. CommVault Systems has a 1-year low of $48.35 and a 1-year high of $72.65.

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The software maker reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $176.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.92 million. CommVault Systems had a positive return on equity of 0.72% and a negative net margin of 9.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. research analysts forecast that CommVault Systems will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CommVault Systems news, SVP Ronald L. Miiller sold 101,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.34, for a total transaction of $6,633,382.14. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 140,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,191,116.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gary Merrill sold 19,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total value of $1,387,528.19. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,729,899.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 141,518 shares of company stock valued at $9,455,463. Insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVLT. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in CommVault Systems by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 319,741 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,289,000 after acquiring an additional 26,800 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in CommVault Systems by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 602,775 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,478,000 after acquiring an additional 57,560 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in CommVault Systems by 78.0% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 15,595 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 6,834 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in CommVault Systems by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 167,415 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,576,000 after acquiring an additional 37,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in CommVault Systems by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 117,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,710,000 after acquiring an additional 28,000 shares during the last quarter. 90.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CommVault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. The company offers data protection, backup, and recovery software solutions for the backup of databases, files, applications, endpoints, and virtual machines according to data type and recovery profile; and help to optimize storage with deduplication, recover data, and leverage reports.

