Brokerages Set Biogen Inc (BIIB) PT at $374.93

Shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirty-three analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $374.93.

BIIB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $300.00 price target (down from $375.00) on shares of Biogen in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Mizuho set a $433.00 price target on shares of Biogen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $408.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price target on shares of Biogen and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $321.00 price target on shares of Biogen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th.

Biogen stock opened at $344.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Biogen has a twelve month low of $249.17 and a twelve month high of $388.67.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The biotechnology company reported $5.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.22 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 38.17%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.04 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Biogen will post 25.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Biogen by 10.4% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 14,831 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Biogen by 16.8% in the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,393 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden increased its stake in Biogen by 25.5% in the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 34,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,129,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Global X Management Co LLC increased its stake in Biogen by 14.8% in the second quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 5,758 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management increased its stake in Biogen by 12.5% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for the treatment of neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, ZINBRYTA, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis; and SPINRAZA to treat spinal muscular atrophy.

