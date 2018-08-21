Brokerages Set $22.50 Target Price for Two Rivers Bancorp (TRCB)

Shares of Two Rivers Bancorp (NASDAQ:TRCB) have received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus price target of $22.50 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.32 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Two Rivers Bancorp an industry rank of 166 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Two Rivers Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. ValuEngine cut Two Rivers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRCB opened at $17.03 on Friday. Two Rivers Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $16.51 and a fifty-two week high of $20.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Two Rivers Bancorp (NASDAQ:TRCB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. Two Rivers Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 16.85%. The firm had revenue of $10.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.46 million. research analysts predict that Two Rivers Bancorp will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 10th will be given a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. This is a boost from Two Rivers Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 9th. Two Rivers Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 23.40%.

In other Two Rivers Bancorp news, Director Andrew A. Vitale acquired 2,000 shares of Two Rivers Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.32 per share, with a total value of $36,640.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 22,391 shares in the company, valued at $410,203.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 4,773 shares of company stock worth $85,788 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HPM Partners LLC boosted its stake in Two Rivers Bancorp by 3.4% in the second quarter. HPM Partners LLC now owns 130,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Two Rivers Bancorp in the second quarter worth $1,630,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Two Rivers Bancorp in the second quarter worth $671,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Two Rivers Bancorp by 32.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 6,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Two Rivers Bancorp by 106.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 80,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 41,645 shares in the last quarter. 20.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Two Rivers Bancorp Company Profile

Two River Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Two River Community Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, not-for-profit organizations, professionals, and individuals. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

