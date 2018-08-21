Brokerages Expect US Concrete Inc (USCR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $426.74 Million

Equities research analysts expect US Concrete Inc (NASDAQ:USCR) to post sales of $426.74 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for US Concrete’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $433.21 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $422.01 million. US Concrete posted sales of $354.63 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that US Concrete will report full-year sales of $1.56 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.56 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.68 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.67 billion to $1.69 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover US Concrete.

US Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The construction company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.21). US Concrete had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The business had revenue of $404.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. US Concrete’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on USCR. BidaskClub raised US Concrete from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. SunTrust Banks set a $70.00 price target on US Concrete and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Citigroup decreased their price target on US Concrete from $77.00 to $74.00 and set a “$53.95” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. ValuEngine lowered US Concrete from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $95.00 price target on US Concrete and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.33.

In other news, CFO John E. Kunz purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $51.76 per share, with a total value of $51,760.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $691,306.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman William J. Sandbrook sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.92, for a total value of $521,280.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 407,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,608,887.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,890 shares of company stock worth $1,556,901 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of US Concrete by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,201,224 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $115,564,000 after purchasing an additional 184,453 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of US Concrete by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,078,115 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $109,101,000 after purchasing an additional 709,745 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of US Concrete by 446.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 687,255 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,081,000 after purchasing an additional 561,405 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of US Concrete by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 602,860 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,650,000 after purchasing an additional 14,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of US Concrete by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 451,180 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,687,000 after purchasing an additional 12,525 shares during the last quarter.

USCR traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,416. US Concrete has a 52-week low of $44.00 and a 52-week high of $86.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $868.65 million, a PE ratio of 19.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

US Concrete Company Profile

U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products. The Ready-Mixed Concrete segment engages in the formulation, preparation, and delivery of ready-mixed concrete to customers' job sites; and the provision of various services that include the formulation of mixtures for specific design uses, on-site and lab-based product quality control, and customized delivery programs.

