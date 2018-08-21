Brokerages Expect Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (SWK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.60 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) will announce $3.60 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Stanley Black & Decker’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.65 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.55 billion. Stanley Black & Decker reported sales of $3.30 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker will report full year sales of $14.20 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $14.06 billion to $14.38 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $15.09 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $14.69 billion to $15.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Stanley Black & Decker.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SWK shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $178.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $194.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Finally, Northcoast Research set a $182.00 price objective on Stanley Black & Decker and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.07.

Shares of SWK traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $142.34. 698,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,295,993. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.01. Stanley Black & Decker has a 12-month low of $130.56 and a 12-month high of $176.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 7th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This is an increase from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is presently 33.83%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,874,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,311,421,000 after purchasing an additional 42,626 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 25.6% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,776,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $634,418,000 after purchasing an additional 974,556 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.3% in the first quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,383,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $518,315,000 after purchasing an additional 43,452 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.1% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 3,075,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $471,201,000 after purchasing an additional 34,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 12,769.7% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 2,109,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093,333 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides tools and storage, engineered fastening and infrastructure, and security solutions worldwide. The company's Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders, as well as pneumatic tools and fasteners, including nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; and consumer products, such as lawn and garden products comprising hedge and string trimmers, lawn mowers, and edgers and related accessories, as well as home products, such as hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances.

