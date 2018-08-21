Brokerages Expect Natus Medical Inc (BABY) Will Announce Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Analysts expect Natus Medical Inc (NASDAQ:BABY) to post earnings of $0.42 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Natus Medical’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the highest is $0.43. Natus Medical reported earnings of $0.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Natus Medical will report full year earnings of $1.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $1.56. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.90. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Natus Medical.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:BABY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.09. Natus Medical had a positive return on equity of 11.18% and a negative net margin of 4.16%. The firm had revenue of $130.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Natus Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 28th. BidaskClub raised Natus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Natus Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Natus Medical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.33.

Shares of BABY traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $35.80. 144,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 386,786. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.99. Natus Medical has a 1 year low of $28.00 and a 1 year high of $43.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 24.66 and a beta of 0.58.

In related news, Director Robert A. Gunst sold 9,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.11, for a total value of $310,401.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,875,436.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ken Ludlum sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.89, for a total value of $295,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 98,957 shares in the company, valued at $3,650,523.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,940 shares of company stock worth $1,050,555 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Natus Medical by 10.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,793,172 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $165,363,000 after purchasing an additional 466,409 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Natus Medical by 246.5% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,801,275 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $62,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281,395 shares during the period. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Natus Medical in the second quarter worth $41,626,000. Impax Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Natus Medical by 6.2% in the first quarter. Impax Asset Management LLC now owns 854,722 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,761,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, Voce Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Natus Medical by 9.7% in the second quarter. Voce Capital Management LLC now owns 725,109 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,016,000 after purchasing an additional 64,308 shares during the period. 96.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Natus Medical Company Profile

Natus Medical Incorporated provides newborn care, neurology, and hearing and balance assessment healthcare products and services worldwide. It offers products and services used for the screening, diagnosis, detection, treatment, monitoring, and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction, epilepsy, sleep disorders, neuromuscular diseases, and balance and mobility disorders.

