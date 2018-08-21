Brokerages Expect FirstCash Inc (FCFS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.78 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that FirstCash Inc (NYSE:FCFS) will report earnings per share of $0.78 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for FirstCash’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.70 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.85. FirstCash reported earnings of $0.61 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 27.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FirstCash will report full year earnings of $3.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $3.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.92 to $4.48. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for FirstCash.

FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. FirstCash had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The company had revenue of $419.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. FirstCash’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FCFS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of FirstCash from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of FirstCash from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of FirstCash to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of FirstCash from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in FirstCash by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,376,093 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $572,893,000 after buying an additional 337,895 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in FirstCash by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,643,543 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $133,538,000 after buying an additional 261,499 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in FirstCash by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,347,724 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $121,093,000 after buying an additional 381,500 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in FirstCash by 134.7% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 737,373 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $66,252,000 after buying an additional 423,132 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in FirstCash by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 669,239 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $60,130,000 after buying an additional 24,286 shares during the period. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FirstCash stock traded up $1.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $81.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,476. FirstCash has a 1-year low of $57.75 and a 1-year high of $95.40. The company has a quick ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.48.

FirstCash announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, April 26th that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to buy up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 14th. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.12%.

About FirstCash

FirstCash, Inc operates retail-based pawn and consumer finance stores in the United States and Mexico. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including consumer electronics, jewelry, power tools, household appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails previously owned merchandise acquired through pawn forfeitures, as well as through purchases from the general public.

