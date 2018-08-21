Brokerages Anticipate U.S. Bancorp (USB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.67 Billion

Analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) will announce $5.67 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for U.S. Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.63 billion to $5.70 billion. U.S. Bancorp posted sales of $5.56 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th.

On average, analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will report full-year sales of $22.49 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $22.38 billion to $22.73 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $23.47 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $23.23 billion to $23.87 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover U.S. Bancorp.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 26.96%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS.

USB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $57.00 price target on U.S. Bancorp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. ValuEngine lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Citigroup raised U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.58.

Shares of NYSE USB traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.26. The stock had a trading volume of 304,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,954,731. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.98. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $48.49 and a 1-year high of $58.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

In other news, Vice Chairman John R. Elmore sold 58,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.71, for a total value of $3,046,960.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,086,764.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of USB. HC Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $2,010,000. Global X Management Co. LLC grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 22,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,133,000 after buying an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 81.8% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 2,686 shares during the last quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 30,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,560,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algebris UK Ltd grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 2,365.4% during the 1st quarter. Algebris UK Ltd now owns 390,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,741,000 after buying an additional 375,056 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.67% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

See Also: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on U.S. Bancorp (USB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.