Brokerages Anticipate U.S. Bancorp (USB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.67 Billion

Posted by on Aug 21st, 2018 // No Comments

Analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) will announce $5.67 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for U.S. Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.63 billion to $5.70 billion. U.S. Bancorp posted sales of $5.56 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th.

On average, analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will report full-year sales of $22.49 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $22.38 billion to $22.73 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $23.47 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $23.23 billion to $23.87 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover U.S. Bancorp.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 26.96%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS.

USB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $57.00 price target on U.S. Bancorp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. ValuEngine lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Citigroup raised U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.58.

Shares of NYSE USB traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.26. The stock had a trading volume of 304,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,954,731. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.98. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $48.49 and a 1-year high of $58.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

In other news, Vice Chairman John R. Elmore sold 58,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.71, for a total value of $3,046,960.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,086,764.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of USB. HC Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $2,010,000. Global X Management Co. LLC grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 22,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,133,000 after buying an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 81.8% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 2,686 shares during the last quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 30,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,560,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algebris UK Ltd grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 2,365.4% during the 1st quarter. Algebris UK Ltd now owns 390,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,741,000 after buying an additional 375,056 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.67% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

See Also: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on U.S. Bancorp (USB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Leave a Reply