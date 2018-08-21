Brokerages Anticipate Simmons First National Co. (SFNC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $174.80 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) will post sales of $174.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Simmons First National’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $174.60 million and the highest is $175.00 million. Simmons First National posted sales of $115.15 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 51.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Simmons First National will report full year sales of $700.60 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $698.00 million to $703.20 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $741.65 million per share, with estimates ranging from $741.00 million to $742.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Simmons First National.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58. The company had revenue of $174.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.75 million. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 21.66%.

SFNC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Sandler O’Neill set a $35.00 price target on Simmons First National and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $33.00 price target on Simmons First National and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. BidaskClub upgraded Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

In other news, Director Russell William Teubner sold 2,072 shares of Simmons First National stock in a transaction on Monday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total transaction of $62,408.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,498 shares in the company, valued at $45,119.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Simmons First National by 9.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,539,150 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $345,021,000 after purchasing an additional 979,883 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Simmons First National by 4.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,067,040 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $151,507,000 after purchasing an additional 228,737 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Simmons First National by 115.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,376,605 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,164,000 after purchasing an additional 736,188 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Co grew its stake in Simmons First National by 93.5% in the first quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 1,358,765 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,657,000 after purchasing an additional 656,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Simmons First National by 98.2% in the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,339,678 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,114,000 after purchasing an additional 663,813 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Simmons First National stock traded up $0.75 on Friday, reaching $31.65. 294,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 390,242. Simmons First National has a fifty-two week low of $24.98 and a fifty-two week high of $33.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.49 and a beta of 1.16.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio is 35.09%.

About Simmons First National

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; loan products, including consumer, real estate, commercial, agricultural, equipment, and SBA lending; personal and corporate trust services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

