Brokerages Anticipate Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (OHI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $216.71 Million

Equities analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) will announce sales of $216.71 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Omega Healthcare Investors’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $213.68 million and the highest estimate coming in at $220.80 million. Omega Healthcare Investors posted sales of $235.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors will report full-year sales of $864.89 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $822.00 million to $880.24 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $887.28 million per share, with estimates ranging from $811.00 million to $939.77 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Omega Healthcare Investors.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 2.49% and a net margin of 10.61%. The company had revenue of $192.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.30 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Omega Healthcare Investors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.37.

Shares of OHI traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.75. 1,365,625 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,017,297. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 12-month low of $24.90 and a 12-month high of $32.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 4.03. The company has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 31st were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 30th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,871,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $678,005,000 after buying an additional 328,169 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,168,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $193,837,000 after buying an additional 541,017 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,689,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $176,373,000 after buying an additional 736,393 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,032,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,015,000 after buying an additional 1,536,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,899,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,876,000 after buying an additional 32,500 shares during the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

Earnings History and Estimates for Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI)

