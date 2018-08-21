Brokerages Anticipate Kinross Gold Co. (KGC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $785.83 Million

Equities research analysts expect Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) to report $785.83 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Kinross Gold’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $813.01 million and the lowest is $758.64 million. Kinross Gold reported sales of $828.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 14th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kinross Gold will report full year sales of $3.29 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.23 billion to $3.45 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.24 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $3.17 billion to $3.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Kinross Gold.
Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The mining company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 11.67% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The company had revenue of $775.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $803.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the 2nd quarter worth about $248,000. Andra AP fonden purchased a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,938,000. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 9,717,140 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $36,524,000 after purchasing an additional 75,320 shares during the period. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 5,755,900 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $28,492,000 after purchasing an additional 449,900 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the 2nd quarter worth about $182,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.97% of the company’s stock.
NYSE KGC opened at $2.87 on Tuesday. Kinross Gold has a 12 month low of $2.78 and a 12 month high of $4.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.15.
About Kinross Gold
Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, extraction, and processing of gold-containing ore. It also engages in the reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver. The company's gold production and exploration activities are carried out principally in Canada, the United States, Russia, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania.
