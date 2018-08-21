Brokerages Anticipate Kinross Gold Co. (KGC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $785.83 Million

Equities research analysts expect Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) to report $785.83 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Kinross Gold’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $813.01 million and the lowest is $758.64 million. Kinross Gold reported sales of $828.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kinross Gold will report full year sales of $3.29 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.23 billion to $3.45 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.24 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $3.17 billion to $3.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Kinross Gold.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The mining company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 11.67% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The company had revenue of $775.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $803.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KGC. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Kinross Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $4.75 in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Securities cut Kinross Gold from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $5.50 in a report on Saturday, July 14th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Monday, June 18th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on Kinross Gold from $5.00 to $4.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.54.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the 2nd quarter worth about $248,000. Andra AP fonden purchased a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,938,000. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 9,717,140 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $36,524,000 after purchasing an additional 75,320 shares during the period. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 5,755,900 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $28,492,000 after purchasing an additional 449,900 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the 2nd quarter worth about $182,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KGC opened at $2.87 on Tuesday. Kinross Gold has a 12 month low of $2.78 and a 12 month high of $4.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.15.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, extraction, and processing of gold-containing ore. It also engages in the reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver. The company's gold production and exploration activities are carried out principally in Canada, the United States, Russia, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania.

