Brokerages Anticipate Chubb Ltd (CB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $8.42 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) to post sales of $8.42 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Chubb’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $8.46 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $8.36 billion. Chubb posted sales of $8.74 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chubb will report full-year sales of $31.48 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $31.31 billion to $31.71 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $32.58 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $32.28 billion to $33.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Chubb.

Get Chubb alerts:

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 7.41%. Chubb’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.50 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $126.00 in a report on Monday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $151.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.09.

In other Chubb news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 920 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.86, for a total transaction of $120,391.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,307,812.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 135 shares of company stock worth $19,612 and have sold 1,048 shares worth $138,338. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Institutional investors own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CB opened at $134.85 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.07. Chubb has a 1-year low of $123.96 and a 1-year high of $157.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 20th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. Its North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; and professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, and excess casualty, as well as group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

Featured Article: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chubb (CB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.