British Land (BTLCY) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “The British Land Co. Plc is a real estate investment trust which owns, manages, finances and develops commercial properties. Its property portfolio comprises retail parks, super stores, shopping centers, department stores, residential and offices. The British Land Co. Plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Separately, Citigroup downgraded British Land from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th.

BTLCY stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.40. 44,611 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,910. British Land has a twelve month low of $7.75 and a twelve month high of $9.90.

About British Land

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on Retail around the UK and London Offices. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £18.1 billion (British Land share: £13.5 billion) as at 30 September 2017 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

