Briggs & Stratton (BGG) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Briggs & Stratton (NYSE:BGG) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Briggs & Stratton from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Sidoti cut shares of Briggs & Stratton from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.75.

Shares of NYSE BGG opened at $20.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $733.42 million, a PE ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 0.64. Briggs & Stratton has a 12 month low of $16.26 and a 12 month high of $27.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Briggs & Stratton (NYSE:BGG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $501.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.83 million. Briggs & Stratton had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. analysts forecast that Briggs & Stratton will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 17th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Briggs & Stratton’s payout ratio is 42.75%.

Briggs & Stratton announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, April 25th that permits the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to reacquire up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Briggs & Stratton by 11,438.5% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 6,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 5,948 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Briggs & Stratton in the 2nd quarter valued at $175,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Briggs & Stratton in the 1st quarter valued at $224,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Briggs & Stratton in the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Briggs & Stratton by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 4,212 shares during the period. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Briggs & Stratton Company Profile

Briggs & Stratton Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, sells, and services gasoline engines for outdoor power equipment to the original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Engines and Products. The Engines segment offers four-cycle aluminum alloy gasoline engines that are used primarily by the lawn and garden equipment industry.

