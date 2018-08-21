Boston Partners Sells 16,339 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (VLO)

Boston Partners reduced its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 32.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 34,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 16,339 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Valero Energy were worth $3,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 0.7% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 59,162 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,557,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 0.9% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 47,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,451,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 5.1% in the second quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 9,051 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 31.0% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 4.7% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 10,106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. 77.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VLO opened at $113.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.99. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $64.45 and a 52 week high of $126.98.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $31.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.56 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 4.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 7th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 6th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 64.52%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VLO. ValuEngine downgraded Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. Edward Jones raised Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Argus increased their target price on Valero Energy to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Valero Energy from $102.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Valero Energy from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.33.

In other Valero Energy news, Director Stephen M. Waters sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.76, for a total value of $116,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities. It produces conventional and premium gasolines, gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB), diesel fuels, low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels, CARB diesel, other distillates, jet fuels, asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products.

