Boston Partners Cuts Position in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (BBSI)

Boston Partners reduced its position in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 15,344 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Barrett Business Services were worth $3,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 275,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,855,000 after buying an additional 2,839 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 79,998 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,631,000 after buying an additional 11,743 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 934.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 62,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,195,000 after buying an additional 56,654 shares during the period. Crown Advisors Management Inc. raised its position in Barrett Business Services by 100.0% in the first quarter. Crown Advisors Management Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,144,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in Barrett Business Services in the first quarter valued at about $3,699,000. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:BBSI opened at $73.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Barrett Business Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.11 and a 12 month high of $98.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $555.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28 and a beta of 0.81.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.26). Barrett Business Services had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 33.22%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. equities research analysts anticipate that Barrett Business Services, Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 24th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 23rd. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.03%.

BBSI has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Barrett Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. ValuEngine lowered Barrett Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. BidaskClub lowered Barrett Business Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Roth Capital cut their price objective on Barrett Business Services from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd.

Barrett Business Services Profile

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and medium-sized companies in the United States. The company has management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.

