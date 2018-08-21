Boston Partners Buys Shares of 440,030 Tile Shop Holdings Inc (TTS)

Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Tile Shop Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TTS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 440,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,389,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTS. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Tile Shop by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 348,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,347,000 after acquiring an additional 29,338 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Tile Shop by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 115,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 41,492 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tile Shop during the 4th quarter worth $184,000. HL Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Tile Shop by 93.1% during the 1st quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 33,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 16,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Tile Shop by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 699,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,198,000 after acquiring an additional 178,630 shares during the last quarter. 65.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TTS. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Tile Shop from $7.40 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Tile Shop in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Tile Shop from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of Tile Shop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Tile Shop from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. Tile Shop has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

Shares of TTS opened at $8.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $429.55 million, a PE ratio of 25.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Tile Shop Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $5.15 and a 52 week high of $16.05.

Tile Shop (NASDAQ:TTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $92.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.71 million. Tile Shop had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 6.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Tile Shop Holdings Inc will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 27th. Tile Shop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

About Tile Shop

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of manufactured and natural stone tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. It offers approximately 4,000 products, including marble, travertine, granite, quartz, sandstone, slate, and onyx tiles; and ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal tiles primarily under the Rush River and Fired Earth brands.

