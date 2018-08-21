Boothe Investment Group Inc. Purchases New Position in Kennametal Inc. (KMT)

Boothe Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 70,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,529,000. Kennametal comprises approximately 2.4% of Boothe Investment Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KMT. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Kennametal in the first quarter valued at $201,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kennametal in the first quarter valued at $209,000. Koch Industries Inc. acquired a new stake in Kennametal in the first quarter valued at $220,000. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Kennametal in the first quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Kennametal in the first quarter valued at $237,000. Institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Kennametal alerts:

Shares of Kennametal stock opened at $39.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Kennametal Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.38 and a 1-year high of $52.52. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.99.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. Kennametal had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 8.45%. The firm had revenue of $646.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $631.48 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Kennametal Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Kennametal’s payout ratio is currently 30.19%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KMT. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Kennametal in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Kennametal in a report on Thursday, August 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Kennametal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Kennametal in a report on Thursday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kennametal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.09.

In other news, Director Lawrence W. Stranghoener sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.73, for a total value of $271,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,011,162.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Kennametal Company Profile

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, super-hard materials, and solutions for use in metal cutting and mission-critical wear applications to combat extreme conditions related with wear fatigue, corrosion, and high temperatures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Kennametal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennametal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.