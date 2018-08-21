Booking Holdings Inc. Expected to Post Q3 2018 Earnings of $38.35 Per Share (BKNG)

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks reduced their Q3 2018 earnings per share estimates for Booking in a report issued on Wednesday, August 15th. SunTrust Banks analyst N. Khan now expects that the business services provider will earn $38.35 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $40.51. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $2,300.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Booking’s FY2020 earnings at $117.02 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $132.24 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $148.52 EPS.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $20.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $17.34 by $3.33. Booking had a net margin of 20.07% and a return on equity of 24.74%. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $24.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,222.00 to $2,332.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $2,060.00 to $2,320.00 in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Booking to $2,400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 price target (down previously from $2,250.00) on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Cowen set a $2,375.00 price target on shares of Booking and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Booking currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,154.45.

Shares of Booking stock opened at $1,858.60 on Monday. Booking has a 12-month low of $1,630.56 and a 12-month high of $2,228.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.21.

In other Booking news, CEO Gillian Tans sold 295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,030.98, for a total transaction of $599,139.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Highland Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,080,000. Professional Planning purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 16,162 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,762,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the 1st quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,846,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

