Bonavista Energy Corp (BNP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Bonavista Energy Corp (TSE:BNP) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$2.26.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Bonavista Energy from C$1.40 to C$1.65 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. CIBC reduced their price target on Bonavista Energy from C$1.75 to C$1.65 in a report on Friday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Bonavista Energy from C$1.35 to C$1.75 in a report on Friday, May 4th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Bonavista Energy from C$3.00 to C$2.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Bonavista Energy from C$1.25 to C$1.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 24th.

Shares of TSE:BNP traded up C$0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$1.49. 500,459 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 972,065. Bonavista Energy has a 12 month low of C$1.11 and a 12 month high of C$3.24.

Bonavista Energy Corporation acquires, develops, and holds interests in oil and natural gas properties and assets in Western Canada. As of December 31, 2017, its proved reserves totaled 275.0 million barrels of oil equivalent; and proved plus probable reserves were 437.7 million barrels of oil equivalent.

