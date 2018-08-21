BOK Financial (BOKF) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday. They currently have $111.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of BOK Financial have outperformed the industry, over the past six months. Further, the company possesses a decent earnings surprise history, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two out of the trailing four quarters. The company’s second-quarter 2018 results benefited from higher revenues and loan growth, partially offset by rise in costs. We believe the diverse revenue mix and favorable geographic footprint will support growth in the upcoming quarters. The company's continued expansion via acquisitions is also expected to aid top-line growth further. Recently, BOK Financial strengthening its foothold in Colorado and Arizona, announced the merger with Denver-based CoBiz Financial. Though consistently mounting costs remain a near-term headwind, lower tax rate and rising interest rates will provide support to the company's financials.”

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Raymond James upgraded BOK Financial from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a hold rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of BOK Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Hovde Group boosted their target price on BOK Financial from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Wedbush upgraded BOK Financial from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded BOK Financial from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $107.15.

NASDAQ:BOKF opened at $99.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.87, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.93. BOK Financial has a 12 month low of $77.10 and a 12 month high of $107.00.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $394.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.41 million. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 21.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that BOK Financial will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 10th. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is presently 37.81%.

In other BOK Financial news, EVP Stephen D. Grossi sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.75, for a total transaction of $133,312.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,993,861.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick E. Piper sold 12,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.09, for a total value of $1,336,252.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,066 shares in the company, valued at $2,584,053.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,388 shares of company stock worth $2,097,763 over the last three months. 60.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BOKF. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in BOK Financial by 24.1% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,850 shares of the bank’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BOK Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of BOK Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 29.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,203 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after buying an additional 7,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 22.7% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,827 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. 33.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BOK Financial Company Profile

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

