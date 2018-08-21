Boenning Scattergood Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc (PIH)

1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PIH) – Stock analysts at Boenning Scattergood lifted their Q3 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of 1347 Property Insurance in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 15th. Boenning Scattergood analyst R. Farnam now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.03). Boenning Scattergood has a “Buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 1347 Property Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of 1347 Property Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of 1347 Property Insurance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th.

Shares of PIH opened at $7.10 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $43.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.59 and a beta of 0.21. 1347 Property Insurance has a 12 month low of $6.55 and a 12 month high of $8.25.

In other news, Director Global Investors Fundamental purchased 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.13 per share, with a total value of $534,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 99,982 shares of company stock worth $731,878 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 47.20% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in 1347 Property Insurance stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PIH) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 15,405 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.26% of 1347 Property Insurance at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.62% of the company’s stock.

1347 Property Insurance Company Profile

1347 Property Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals in Louisiana, Florida, and Texas. The company offers homeowners' insurance, manufactured home insurance, dwelling fire insurance, and wind/hail insurance products, as well as reinsurance products.

