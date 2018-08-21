Boeing Co (BA) Shares Bought by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,977 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 5,487 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $7,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its stake in Boeing by 33,457.1% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 3,700,676 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,701,000 after purchasing an additional 3,689,648 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Boeing by 33,433.9% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,409,747 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $7,169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402,561 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Boeing by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,515,544 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $10,473,889,000 after purchasing an additional 713,832 shares in the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing during the first quarter valued at $228,424,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Boeing by 7,729.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 679,819 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $200,485,000 after purchasing an additional 671,136 shares in the last quarter. 71.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BA. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Sunday, July 29th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Boeing from $325.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $455.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Buckingham Research increased their price target on shares of Boeing from $289.00 to $324.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $395.78.

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $350.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $199.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -7.65. Boeing Co has a 52 week low of $234.29 and a 52 week high of $374.48.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The aircraft producer reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.45 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $24.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.02 billion. Boeing had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 2,344.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.55 earnings per share. analysts expect that Boeing Co will post 14.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 10th will be given a $1.71 dividend. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 9th. Boeing’s payout ratio is currently 56.81%.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight, and launch systems and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

